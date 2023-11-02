Jack will have trouble hiding his true feelings in tomorrow night's episode (Friday 3rd November), as seen in the exclusive clip below, released to readers of RadioTimes.com courtesy of Channel 5.

After this frosty conversation, it remains to be seen not only whether the duo will keep investigating misdeeds on the open seas, but whether they can even maintain a friendship with one another.

Watch below:

The clip sees Jack accuse Kate of not having enough fun in her relationship, while she hits back that he never stops performing and should learn when to leave the party.

Indeed, each episode ends with a musical number from the cruise ship singer, given to a packed-out lounge - which actor Ward described as a "fantastic" part of the show to film.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press: "There was an option of having no audience or having an audience, and I was like, 'I need an audience.'

"Being from a performer background, as well, that's how you really come alive, because you are feeding off the energy of the crowd... I had a scream performing them on stage and I hope that comes across."

This maiden voyage of The Good Ship Murder has plenty more miles to travel, with the first season consisting of eight episodes in total - which will take us through to the start of December.

The Good Ship Murder continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 3rd November 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

