Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects set for TV series starring Amy Adams
The series based on Flynn's debut novel has reportedly been picked up by HBO
Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike caused quite a stir at the box office in Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl and Amy Adams will be attempting to do something similar on the small screen.
The actress takes the leading role in HBO’s TV adaptation of Flynn’s first novel, Sharp Objects, which as just been picked up for a full series according to US insiders Deadline.
Adams (who's currently starring in Batman v Superman) will reportedly play journalist Camille Preaker, who reluctantly returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, to cover the murder of a preteen girl and the disappearance of another.
It’s all pretty grisly stuff for the character, who’s been trying to escape her own demons and start a new life for herself in Chicago.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer writer and producer Marti Noxon will serve as showrunner for the series, which will feature eight episodes – some of which will be written by Flynn herself.
And speaking of Buffy, Adams actually starred in the sci-fi/fantasy series herself, playing Tara Maclay’s ultra conservative cousin Beth in series five episode Family.
Small world.