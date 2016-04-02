Adams (who's currently starring in Batman v Superman) will reportedly play journalist Camille Preaker, who reluctantly returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, to cover the murder of a preteen girl and the disappearance of another.

It’s all pretty grisly stuff for the character, who’s been trying to escape her own demons and start a new life for herself in Chicago.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer writer and producer Marti Noxon will serve as showrunner for the series, which will feature eight episodes – some of which will be written by Flynn herself.

And speaking of Buffy, Adams actually starred in the sci-fi/fantasy series herself, playing Tara Maclay’s ultra conservative cousin Beth in series five episode Family.

Small world.