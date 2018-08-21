Netflix renews GLOW for series three
The streaming hit starring Alison Brie has been given the green light for another run
Published: Tuesday, 21 August 2018 at 9:29 am
Netflix has renewed GLOW for a third season.
It was revealed on Twitter that the hit 80s wrestling drama has been given the go-ahead for another run, although further details have yet to be announced.
Netflix simply said that season three was 'coming soon'.
Season two premiered in June 2018 with Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos), Shakira Barrera (East Los High), and Wyatt Nash (Dear White People) joining the cast.
GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), which stars Alison Brie as struggling actress Ruth, explores the 80s era phenomena of professional women's wrestling promotions.
Seasons one and two of GLOW are available on Netflix
