Netflix simply said that season three was 'coming soon'.

Season two premiered in June 2018 with Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos), Shakira Barrera (East Los High), and Wyatt Nash (Dear White People) joining the cast.

GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), which stars Alison Brie as struggling actress Ruth, explores the 80s era phenomena of professional women's wrestling promotions.

Seasons one and two of GLOW are available on Netflix