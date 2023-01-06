The series follows 30-year-old single mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), whose relationship has been tested after a shocking revelation.

The creator of Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia has discussed the possibility of the show continuing, after the recent second season ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that demands resolution.

In the season 1 finale, Ginny learned that her late stepfather was actually murdered by her own mother, which is the reason why they had to move to a whole new town – and later, she discovers that's not the first time she's killed.

However, Georgia's knack for evading custody apparently wears off in the season 2 finale, when a third murder – that of the dying husband of one-time mayoral candidate Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich) – catches up with her.

Arrested at her own wedding reception, things are looking bad for Georgia as she faces a long time behind bars, but will we see the next chapter of her life play out? Here's what creator Sarah Lampert had to say.

"There’s been no talks with Netflix about season 3," she told Deadline. "They’re very regimented about how they do things.

"So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride."

Though Lampert couldn't confirm whether Ginny & Georgia season 3 will go ahead, she did tease that viewers could expect some major changes to the premise, reflecting this latest earth-shattering development.

"I think it’s this idea that the show is going to look really different in season 3 – if we were to get one – because this was a woman who was a superhero at what she did, and now she’s been caught," she added.

"It’s almost like Superman got taken down. We’ll see if she can get out of this mess she’s found herself in."

