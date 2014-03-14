“I’m over the moon to be back in production with this team again and to step back into the shoes of the elusive Stella for what promises to be an even darker second season.”

Dornan, who has hit headlines for his casting in the movie version of raunchy E L James novel Fifty Shades of Grey, says he’s “delighted” to be back.

“Allan Cubitt has outdone himself, and the scripts are stunning,” says Dornan who returns as serial killer Paul Spector.

The show has been filming in Belfast with the action set to run for six hour-long episodes. Stella will be back on the hunt for the person behind the recent spree of killings. And with Anderson hinting at “darker” events, there’s bound to be some rather chilling twists and turns along the way.

BBC’s head of drama for Northern Ireland Stephen Wright says, “We were delighted with the response to series one and can’t wait to unleash Allan Cubitt’s superb new scripts on the audience.”

