In one famous interview earlier this year, Coon credited "the gays" for helping to save The Gilded Age from a premature end (via Deadline), acknowledging the healthy LGBTQ+ fan base that the show has accumulated.

It seems that the show didn't require any rescuing this time around, however, as HBO has reported an average increase in viewership of 20 per cent in season 3, suggesting that the show is really starting to break through.

Hopefully, that means there are many more years of sumptuous and scandalous tales ahead for this cohort of characters. Here's everything we know so far about The Gilded Age season 4.

The Gilded Age has officially been renewed for a fourth season by HBO, but the broadcaster is yet to announce precisely when the next episodes will debut.

That said, the production cycle up to now has been approximately 18 months, which would point to a premiere date for The Gilded Age season 4 at some point in late 2026 or early 2027.

"We couldn't be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season," said HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi as the show's future was secured.

"Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'can't miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters' grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season."

We'll update this page with more information on The Gilded Age season 4 as it comes in.

The Gilded Age season 4 cast: Who could return?

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook & Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn in The Gilded Age season 3. HBO

The Gilded Age season 4 will likely see the return of the main cast, including The White Lotus star Carrie Coon, The Good Fight's Christine Baranski and Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon, among others.

One cast member who, sadly, won't be returning for the next chapter is Claybourne Elder, who played John Adams – the secret lover of Oscar van Rhijn – in the first three seasons. Alas, the character was shockingly killed off in season 3 with little warning.

Morgan Spector's future on the show was also called into question during the dramatic second half of season 3, when he was gunned down in a robbery that left him in critical condition.

Here's a reminder of the key players in The Gilded Age:

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

Simon Jones as Mr Alfred Bannister

Jack Gilpin as Mr Church

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

The Gilded Age season 4 plot speculation: What could happen next?

No plot details for The Gilded Age season 4 have been given just yet, but it's safe to assume that the next episodes will follow a similar format to what we've seen so far.

We'll continue to follow the fascinating personalities in New York City's elite social scene, exploring their complex relationships, ambitious plans and closely guarded secrets.

Is there a The Gilded Age season 4 trailer?

Alas, there's no trailer for The Gilded Age season 4 just yet.

The Gilded Age is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

