Haunted by the ghosts of her own past, Millie returns to Jamaica after growing up in the UK, and is struggling to rectify a fraught relationship with sister Hibiscus (Chyna McQueen), who is living in the downtown area of Kingston, commonly known as the gully.

Throughout the series, we get a great overview of the Jamaican capital city, from the upscale Uptown mansions to the clubs and bars in Downtown.

Speaking about filming in his home country, series creator Marlon James said: "When people think of a Caribbean crime, they might think of Death in Paradise. But it’s more than that.

"It’s complicated, it’s dark, it’s sexy, it’s mysterious. You get the entire cross section of Jamaican society, but it is set in Kingston. It is a city noir. It is what LA is to Chinatown."

But where exactly was Get Millie Black filmed? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where is Get Millie Black filmed?

Joe Dempsie as Luke in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

Get Millie Black was primarily filmed in Jamaica's capital city of Kingston, with some scenes also filmed in London here in the UK.

The cast spent a few months on location in Kingston shooting the crime drama, with scenes being filmed across the Jamaican capital, according to the Jamaica Observer.

The Sherlock Crescent area of Kingston was used for filming, as well the Hellshire hills in Portmore, St Catherine, Hunt’s Bay Police Station, Braemar Avenue, Ravinia Road, and Strathmore Great House.

Speaking about filming in Kingston, Lawrance said in a press pack for the series that the experience was "amazing".

She said: "The landscape of Kingston was integral to the authenticity of this piece and platformed aspects of Jamaica we’ve not seen before.

"The Jamaican crew were fantastic and so kind, and being around Jamaicans every day brought me a lot of joy.

"It was an opportunity I will always cherish; working in the land of my heritage surrounded by people who look like me, telling a story that addresses so many things I care deeply about."

Similarly, Joe Dempsie said of filming in Kingston: "Something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

"I’d never been, and before reading Marlon’s scripts I definitely held the same preconceptions as many other people – of Jamaica as a holiday destination – but part of what makes the show unique is that the action takes place in Kingston.

"Most tourists land there, disembark the plane and jump straight on the minibus to a Sandals resort, but Kingston is a vibrant, working city that’s constantly on the move and where music is omnipresent.

"I’m so fortunate to have had Kingston as my first experience of Jamaica. I think I got a much greater feel for Jamaican culture than I would’ve done sipping a pina colada on a pristine beach in Ocho Rios.

"And in terms of the work itself, it was a dream. I think we were the biggest production that had come to the island, and there were a couple more coming after us, so it felt like a potentially watershed time for the Jamaican film industry – but top to bottom the cast and crew were incredible.

"So, go film in Jamaica, because the talent’s there and the infrastructure is there. And cast Jamaican actors, but if you need Brits…. trust me, they’ll say yes."

The last episode of Get Millie Black sees many scenes unfold in London in the UK, with filming done throughout the city.

Eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot London Fields Overground station, as well as the O2 and Canary Wharf in the near distance of shots.

Get Millie Black will begin airing on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 5th March.

