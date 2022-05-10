Gangs of London season 2 trailer teases brutal drama to come

And now a new teaser trailer has been released by Sky ahead of its return, which teases all sorts of brutal drama in store for the main characters, including Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù's ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch.

Fans of Gangs of London have been waiting for new episodes for more than two years since the first season launched back in April 2020 – but a second run is almost upon us.

"Do you think you know this world you're in?" he asks at the beginning of the trailer. "Really?"

He goes on: "I've seen things you haven't. Do you know how it feels to be powerless? How it feels to be a pawn in someone else's game? The things it makes you do..."

And the trailer ends with Elliot asking: "What does it feel like, to be a king?"

It also includes some very brief hints at more of the exhilarating action sequences which won the first season plentiful plaudits from both critics and fans and helped it to become the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic in five years.

According to Sky, the new season picks up one year after the death of Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) with the "map and soul of London" having been redrawn, leaving the surviving Wallaces scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and Elliot now forced to work for the Investors.

The synopsis continues: "As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control.

"Old favourites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other. Who will win the battle for London’s soul?"

The latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane all return alongside Dìrísù in the new run, while there are plenty of new faces as well.

Among those joining the cast are Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central) as Koba, French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role as Saba, Fady El-Sayed (A Private War) as Faz, Salem Kali (Dealer) as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice) as Hakim.

Advertisement

Gangs of London season 2 will air on Sky and NOW later in 2022 – catch up on the first season on Sky now. For more to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.