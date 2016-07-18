Game of Thrones’ The Mountain has lost his strongest man title – to a bloke from Swindon
Ser Gregor won't like that
He might have killed Oberyn Martell, terrorised the Sparrows and pretty much come back from the dead, but things haven’t all gone right for Game of Thrones’ massive warrior The Mountain (aka Ser Gregor Clegane).
Just a few days ago we learned that his face was looking a little worse for wear after his near-death experience, and now it turns out that the actor who plays him – Iceland’s Hafþór Björnsson – isn’t even the strongest man in Europe any more.
After two consecutive wins in 2014 and 2015, Björnsson was beaten out this year by an unlikely candidate – Swindon’s own Laurence Shahlaei, who becomes the first Englishman to win the title in 27 years.
"He's a great strongman," Shahlaei told the BBC of Björnsson after winning the title. "But it was my day and it felt really good to win."
Björnsson’s response? To start training even harder for The World’s Strongest Man Competition, and hopefully start a new winning streak.
And if not, well, he could always take his chances with a Cleganebowl…
Game of Thrones will continue next year