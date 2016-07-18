After two consecutive wins in 2014 and 2015, Björnsson was beaten out this year by an unlikely candidate – Swindon’s own Laurence Shahlaei, who becomes the first Englishman to win the title in 27 years.

"He's a great strongman," Shahlaei told the BBC of Björnsson after winning the title. "But it was my day and it felt really good to win."

Björnsson’s response? To start training even harder for The World’s Strongest Man Competition, and hopefully start a new winning streak.

More like this

And if not, well, he could always take his chances with a Cleganebowl…

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will continue next year