Cleganebowl might have happened in this week’s Game of Thrones and we all missed it
Well, sort of
The return of Rory McCann’s battle-hardened warrior Sandor Clegane (aka The Hound) in Game of Thrones season six episode seven has got an awful lot of people very hyped up for “Cleganebowl”, a popular fan theory that predicts the Hound will battle his brother Ser Gregor (aka The Mountain, currently Cersei’s zombie bodyguard) as part of Cersei’s trial by combat.
However, as one eagle-eyed fan has pointed out, we might have already seen a Cleganebowl in this week's episode The Broken Man, if we only took the care to look out for it.
See, AND there’s a Mountain in the background. Maybe this is a hint of things to come or a subtle gag thrown in to acknowledge the theory without it actually happening, or maybe we’ve just wasted all your time with this article.
All we know is, we’re feeling pretty pumped for this totally 100 per cent confirmed battle. Get hype.
