HBO boss cautions against creating multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs
The chairman of the channel behind the hit drama thinks they'll struggle to pull off one future Thrones series – let alone four
Game of Thrones may be coming to an end after its upcoming eighth season, but the man sitting on HBO’s Iron Throne has remained cautious about the drama’s future spin-offs.
Although the channel is developing a series based on Westeros’ Age of Heroes, penned by Kingsman’s Jane Goldman, the new chairman of HBO's owners Warner Media Robert Greenblatt has cast doubt that all of Thrones’ reported four spin-offs will make it to screen.
"The last thing you want to do is roll out a spin-off or two and they’re not up to the standard of the original show and then you’ve just sort of failed miserably,” he told The Wrap.
"But sure, it makes sense to try to sustain it if we can. You know, can you really do two spin-offs? I don’t know."
He ominously added: "I mean, I’m not even sure you can do one. You know, so I don’t know yet is the big, long boring answer and I wish I did."
However, with that said, Greenblatt also gave fans some hope that the broadcaster is actively working towards a bright future for the Thrones franchise. "I think to figure out a way to sustain Game of Thrones or the Game of Thrones world for the future is a really good idea — if it makes sense creatively and if everybody is on board,” he said.
HBO has already unveiled much of the cast of Jane Goldman’s show, which now includes Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse.