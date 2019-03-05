"The last thing you want to do is roll out a spin-off or two and they’re not up to the standard of the original show and then you’ve just sort of failed miserably,” he told The Wrap.

"But sure, it makes sense to try to sustain it if we can. You know, can you really do two spin-offs? I don’t know."

He ominously added: "I mean, I’m not even sure you can do one. You know, so I don’t know yet is the big, long boring answer and I wish I did."

However, with that said, Greenblatt also gave fans some hope that the broadcaster is actively working towards a bright future for the Thrones franchise. "I think to figure out a way to sustain Game of Thrones or the Game of Thrones world for the future is a really good idea — if it makes sense creatively and if everybody is on board,” he said.

HBO has already unveiled much of the cast of Jane Goldman’s show, which now includes Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse.