If you were left feeling bereft, hopeless and downright devastated by this week’s Game of Thrones (where Kristian Nairn’s simple servant Hodor was dispatched by wights while helping his friends escape), then you’ll be pleased to know that series showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have offered a sincere apology – thought it may not be for the reason you’d hope.

No, instead this new video from Jimmy Kimmel shows the (apparently super-wealthy and murderous) producers saying sorry for revealing that Hodor is short for “Hold the Door”, which they speculate will lead to a lot of annoying people using it as a shorthand when rushing to catch the lift.