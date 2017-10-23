So why is Harington so scared? Well, apart from the episode being “painful” to watch, as DB Weiss said, it had Harington clean-shaven and wearing a wig.

(If you’re interested in seeing the beardless Harington then check out his work in 2015 film Testament of Youth).

In the same interview, Harington was asked about how Snow will react when he finds out his new lover Daenerys Targaryen is also his aunt. “I really hope that he just nods slowly and goes, ‘Damned right’,” he joked. “Something really horribly inappropriate, and you find out Jon’s had a really sick mind the whole time. That’s the way I’d love to play it. I’ll try it for one take, anyway.”

We’ll just have to wait until season eight to find out if that reaction stays in the show.

Game of Thrones will return for a final series