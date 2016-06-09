Game of Thrones season six finale will be the longest ever
HBO reveals the titles for episodes 9 and 10, and confirms that the season finale will run 14 minutes longer than regular episodes
The Game of Thrones season six finale will be the longest episode of the drama ever at 69 minutes, HBO has revealed.
Usually instalments come in at around 55 minutes, but clearly a little overtime was required to make the final episode fly.
The episode is called The Winds of Winter, the title of the as-yet-unreleased sixth novel in George RR Martin's series.
The penultimate episode meanwhile is called (potential spoilers here) The Battle of the Bastards, suggesting Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton will finally have their fight for Winterfell. That episode will run for 60 minutes.
Bring on the bloodshed.
Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic next Monday at 2am and 9.00pm