However, there is at least one person who knows what to expect –Cersei Lannister actress Lena Headey, who revealed that she’d seen some of the upcoming series yesterday.

Quickly fans began begging Headey for information, and the actress kindly began to oblige, revealing all she could about the excitement, developments and deaths we could expect in the Seven Kingdoms this April.

Just kidding! In a display of wickedness worthy of her Game of Thrones character, Headey was playing with our emotions this whole time.

More like this

Looks like we’ll have to wait a little while longer to find out the truth, but we think Headey definitely owes us one now – and a Lannister always pays their debts.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will return to Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday 24th April