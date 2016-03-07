Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey has seen season six already and is making everyone jealous
Apparently it’s “beyond worth the agonising wait”
As Game of Thrones season six approaches, everyone’s very much in the dark about what we can expect from the warring families of Westeros.
With the series finally going beyond the source novels and denying press screeners to critics, it’s safe to say the content of the new series is about as mysterious as Jon Snow’s parentage (if not more so).
However, there is at least one person who knows what to expect –Cersei Lannister actress Lena Headey, who revealed that she’d seen some of the upcoming series yesterday.
Quickly fans began begging Headey for information, and the actress kindly began to oblige, revealing all she could about the excitement, developments and deaths we could expect in the Seven Kingdoms this April.
Just kidding! In a display of wickedness worthy of her Game of Thrones character, Headey was playing with our emotions this whole time.
Looks like we’ll have to wait a little while longer to find out the truth, but we think Headey definitely owes us one now – and a Lannister always pays their debts.
Game of Thrones will return to Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday 24th April