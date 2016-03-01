If you answered yes to any of these, then this new video from Screen Rant explaining the mystery of Jon Snow’s parents might just be for you.

Basically the theory goes that Jon is the son of two now-dead nobles, Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, making him a possible key figure in the future of the Seven Kingdoms – but then it gets an awful lot more complicated, full of prophecies, dragons and possible secret siblings.

Here’s hoping Jon turns out not to be dead so it doesn’t all come to nothing, eh?

Game of Thrones will return in April