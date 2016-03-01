Everything you always wanted to know about Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones (but were afraid to ask)
The mystery and history of Kit Harington’s character, explained
Are you a confused Game of Thrones fan who never went online to talk about it?
Are you confused why everyone claims to know who Jon Snow’s real parents are, when you thought his dad was Boromir? When people say “R+L=J” and wink, do you just nod wisely and hope no-one tests if you know what that actually means?
If you answered yes to any of these, then this new video from Screen Rant explaining the mystery of Jon Snow’s parents might just be for you.
Basically the theory goes that Jon is the son of two now-dead nobles, Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, making him a possible key figure in the future of the Seven Kingdoms – but then it gets an awful lot more complicated, full of prophecies, dragons and possible secret siblings.
Here’s hoping Jon turns out not to be dead so it doesn’t all come to nothing, eh?
Game of Thrones will return in April