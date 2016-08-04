Game of Thrones' Iain Glen and Sheila Hancock join Dawn French in new Sky 1 drama Delicious
Emilia Fox is also set to star in the drama about two women who go head to head after being betrayed by the same man
New Sky 1 drama Delicious just got even more star-studded. Dawn French, who is signed up to play the show's lead, will be joined by Game of Thrones star Iain Glen, Emilia Fox and Sheila Hancock.
The four-part drama, written by Mr Selfridge's Dan Sefton and directed by The Wedding Date's Clare Kilner is an "honest and compelling story of love, sex, lies and betrayal."
French plays brilliant cook Gina, who was once married to Leo Vincent, played by Iain Glen. He's a successful entrepreneur, chef and Cornish hotel owner, who owes much of his success to Gina’s exceptional cooking.
He's now with glamorous Sam (Emilia Fox), but she has suspicions that Leo is having an affair. She confides in Gina, only to discover that it’s Gina herself who has become the ‘other woman’...
"I'm absolutely delighted to be part of Sky's new drama Delicious. As a starter it's heaven to be working with Dawn French and Iain Glen again. For main course – an absolute treat to be working on such great scripts. For the perfect recipe – a brilliant crew, cast and production team. I can't wait to tuck in!" says Emilia Fox.
"The script for 'Delicious' was irresistible," adds Glen. "Funny, poignant and unpredictable. I can't wait to dig my teeth into this feast of a drama."
If it's anywhere near as good as their food puns, we could be in for a treat...