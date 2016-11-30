Eurgh.

Since then the truth of the rumour has been a bit ambiguous, though Sophie Turner herself has suggested that the dialogue might have been intended more metaphorically.

"I think some people have taken it very literally, thinking that she might be pregnant," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Personally, I think it's more figurative, especially because months and months have gone on and Sansa really hasn't developed a baby belly.

“So I think he means he's going to forever be imprinted on her in a way that he's done such a terrible thing to her. He's taken something of hers that's so precious. I think he believes that will always be a part of her, but I think he underestimates just how strong she is, and just how easily she can forget him.”

And now it seems like Turner may have been right, with behind-the-scenes fan site Watchers on the Wall (who predicted many of the last season’s developments) affirming that Sansa will NOT be pregnant during her season seven storyline.

According to them, she will instead reunite with long-lost sister Arya (Maisie Williams), with the pair clashing over how best to rule the North while Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) tries to exploit their divide. So, you know, not a super nice storyline, but not quite as bad as the one we were expecting.

And Ramsay? Well, he’s still dog food. As we’re sure the Starks would agree, some things are best left in the past.

Game of Thrones will return in summer 2017