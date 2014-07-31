Understandably, the actress isn't feeling too great about being out of a job, and has resorted to desperate measures – including, as one hilarious Vine shows, taking to the street to beg for more princess work.

She hasn't stopped there, however. She also joined in solidarity with the fictional Arienne Martell, a Dornish princess who appears in George RR Martin's original books but seems to be missing from the TV series. Richardson tweeted an invite to any other rejected princess, asking them to email aimee@rejectedprincesses.com

If any potential Ariennes want to come and sit on the street you can email me at aimee@rejectedprincesses.com — Aimee Richardson (@Aimee_P_R) July 28, 2014

Richardson is not the first Game of Thrones character to be recast – and probably won't be the last. The show has previously brought in new actors in such major roles as Prince Tommen, Dario Naharis and big ol' baddie the Mountain (three times). The reason for Myrcella's specific recasting, however, is unknown.

It's a shame, though. I mean, just check out her reaction to the Purple Wedding…