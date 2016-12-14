You might now be thinking to yourself 'well, you wouldn't have to be Sherlock Holmes to work that out' but in fact, the previous series of the Benedict Cumberbatch detective drama aired rather more erratically.

Series three of Sherlock also began on New Year's Day, in 2014, but the second instalment was shown just four days later, on 5th January, in order to get it back to a Sunday slot, with the concluding part then airing a week later on 12th January.

But RadioTimes.com understands that the UK schedule for series four will follow that laid out for American viewers by US network PBS, which means air dates for the three adventures of 1st, 8th and 15th of January, all Sundays – although precise times are yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

Which means Sherlock fans can finally start planning the rest of their social lives for January...

Sherlock series four: The Six Thatchers airs at 8:30pm on New Year's Day 2017 on BBC1