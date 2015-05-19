No Offence (2015)

Starring alongside Joanna Scanlan, Colin Salmon, Elaine Cassidy and Alexandra Roach, Mellor plays DC Spike Tanner, a detective described as "very driven... a risk taker with an unshakeable moral compass. He’s the emotional glue in the team."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcHZzBDjvd4

More like this

In The Club (2014)

Mellor starred as Jill Halfpenny's on-screen husband Rick in Kay Mellor's pregnancy drama In The Club. Rick was over the moon to discover his wife was expecting a miracle baby after 10 years of disappointment, but he had bigger worries: he'd been made redundant five months ago and his wife was still blissfully unaware.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjSYy_T45do

Broadchurch (2013)

Leaving canned laughter far behind, Mellor starred as psychic Steve Connelly in Broadchurch's first series – a telephone engineer who claimed to receive messages from the dead. Steve may have got Beth Latimer on side, but not everyone was convinced of his unusual connections and he was counted among the show's suspects – although he did know some unnervingly accurate information.

In With The Flynns (2011-2012)

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, In With The Flynns followed the Flynn family's ups, downs and domestic dilemmas. It ran for two series before being cancelled by BBC1.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZgf75K7bvU

White Van Man (2011-2012)

Mellor's first post-Two Pints project saw him play a character who wasn't a million miles away from Gaz. Set in Manchester, White Van Man starred Mellor as Ollie, a man who has to put his business dreams on hold while he takes over the family handyman business from his father. Also starring Joel Fry as Ollie's hapless assistant, the sitcom ran for two series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9V6p5FnAWI

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (2001-2011)

Will Mellor was one of the main cast of long-running BBC3 comedy Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Set in Runcorn, Cheshire, the sitcom followed five twenty-somethings as they fell out, made up, made out and broke up. Mellor played sex mad Gaz in every episode of the show, starring alongside Sheridan Smith, Ralf Little, Natalie Casey and Kathryn Drysdale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elApmFGVOCc

Casualty (2001-2003)

Mellor played charming receptionist Jack Vincent in medical drama Casualty. He departed the show after 72 episodes, dying on his wedding day. Here's his dramatic demise...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5gUm5Q-mlA

Hollyoaks (1995-2004)

You know Tony Hutchinson's been in Hollyoaks forever? Back in the day, he used to hang out with Mellor's character Jambo Bolton. Jambo was a happy-go-lucky Jack-the-lad who liked the ladies, but he left the village after the love of his life died of leukaemia, heading to Anglesey to start a new life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jugIfF769OQ

Advertisement

No Offence continues tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4