From Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps to No Offence - Will Mellor's TV CV
Remember Gaz in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps? The Line of Duty and No Offence star has come a long way from small-time sitcoms...
Will Mellor played rude, crude, pint-drinking lad Gaz for 10 years' worth of BBC3 comedy Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. And while the dramatic career of his co-star Sheridan Smith soared when the show came to a close, Mellor had seemed destined to play out the rest of his acting days in small-time sitcoms.
But during the last few years his career has taken an unexpected turn. With hit shows like Broadchurch and Kay Mellor's In The Club under his belt, 39-year-old Mellor is set to star in the upcoming series of gritty crime drama Line of Duty. And we mustn't forget his current gig, as DC Spike Tanner in Channel 4's new dramedy No Offence...
No Offence (2015)
Starring alongside Joanna Scanlan, Colin Salmon, Elaine Cassidy and Alexandra Roach, Mellor plays DC Spike Tanner, a detective described as "very driven... a risk taker with an unshakeable moral compass. He’s the emotional glue in the team."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcHZzBDjvd4
In The Club (2014)
Mellor starred as Jill Halfpenny's on-screen husband Rick in Kay Mellor's pregnancy drama In The Club. Rick was over the moon to discover his wife was expecting a miracle baby after 10 years of disappointment, but he had bigger worries: he'd been made redundant five months ago and his wife was still blissfully unaware.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjSYy_T45do
Broadchurch (2013)
Leaving canned laughter far behind, Mellor starred as psychic Steve Connelly in Broadchurch's first series – a telephone engineer who claimed to receive messages from the dead. Steve may have got Beth Latimer on side, but not everyone was convinced of his unusual connections and he was counted among the show's suspects – although he did know some unnervingly accurate information.
In With The Flynns (2011-2012)
Filmed in front of a live studio audience, In With The Flynns followed the Flynn family's ups, downs and domestic dilemmas. It ran for two series before being cancelled by BBC1.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZgf75K7bvU
White Van Man (2011-2012)
Mellor's first post-Two Pints project saw him play a character who wasn't a million miles away from Gaz. Set in Manchester, White Van Man starred Mellor as Ollie, a man who has to put his business dreams on hold while he takes over the family handyman business from his father. Also starring Joel Fry as Ollie's hapless assistant, the sitcom ran for two series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9V6p5FnAWI
Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (2001-2011)
Will Mellor was one of the main cast of long-running BBC3 comedy Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Set in Runcorn, Cheshire, the sitcom followed five twenty-somethings as they fell out, made up, made out and broke up. Mellor played sex mad Gaz in every episode of the show, starring alongside Sheridan Smith, Ralf Little, Natalie Casey and Kathryn Drysdale.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elApmFGVOCc
Casualty (2001-2003)
Mellor played charming receptionist Jack Vincent in medical drama Casualty. He departed the show after 72 episodes, dying on his wedding day. Here's his dramatic demise...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5gUm5Q-mlA
Hollyoaks (1995-2004)
You know Tony Hutchinson's been in Hollyoaks forever? Back in the day, he used to hang out with Mellor's character Jambo Bolton. Jambo was a happy-go-lucky Jack-the-lad who liked the ladies, but he left the village after the love of his life died of leukaemia, heading to Anglesey to start a new life.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jugIfF769OQ
