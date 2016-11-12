Stephen Fry said:

Director Edgar Wright was also quick to pay tribute on Twitter:

Vaughn's colleagues on the BBC drama Hustle, in which he played elderly con man Albert Stroller, also lined up to pay their respects.

Adrian Lester said:

While Martin Kemp added:

RIP Robert Vaughn such a thrill for me working with you on Hustle.. A boyhood hero! pic.twitter.com/IRcHn3JtFY — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) November 11, 2016

David McCallum, who starred alongside Vaughn in The Man from U.N.C.L.E, told TV Line: "Robert and I worked together for many years and losing him is like losing a part of me. My deepest sympathies go out to Linda and the Vaughn family."

Here’s the great man speaking on Parkinson in 1973:

Robert Vaughn appearing on Parkinson in 1973. The actor died today, aged 83 pic.twitter.com/NYdbjVhXaM — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) November 11, 2016

Vaughn, who was also known for playing the villain in Superman III, died in New York after battling acute leukaemia, and was surrounded by his family at the end.