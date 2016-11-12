Friends and colleagues pay tribute to Robert Vaughn who has died aged 83
Adrian Lester, Stephen Fry and Edgar Wright offer their respects to the star
Friends and colleagues of the Man from U.N.C.L.E actor Robert Vaughn have paid tribute to the 83-year-old star who died on Friday.
Best known as the secret agent Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E, Vaughn was also famous for his role as Lee in the Magnificent Seven, and television roles in Hustle and Coronation Street.
Stephen Fry said:
Director Edgar Wright was also quick to pay tribute on Twitter:
Vaughn's colleagues on the BBC drama Hustle, in which he played elderly con man Albert Stroller, also lined up to pay their respects.
More like this
Adrian Lester said:
While Martin Kemp added:
RIP Robert Vaughn such a thrill for me working with you on Hustle.. A boyhood hero! pic.twitter.com/IRcHn3JtFY
— Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) November 11, 2016
David McCallum, who starred alongside Vaughn in The Man from U.N.C.L.E, told TV Line: "Robert and I worked together for many years and losing him is like losing a part of me. My deepest sympathies go out to Linda and the Vaughn family."
Here’s the great man speaking on Parkinson in 1973:
Robert Vaughn appearing on Parkinson in 1973. The actor died today, aged 83 pic.twitter.com/NYdbjVhXaM
— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) November 11, 2016
Vaughn, who was also known for playing the villain in Superman III, died in New York after battling acute leukaemia, and was surrounded by his family at the end.