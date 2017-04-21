Frank and Claire Underwood are back on the campaign trail in first look at House of Cards season 5
The Underwoods are running on a joint ticket against political enemy Will Conway in new pictures from the Netflix political thriller
House of Cards season five has been a long time coming, but Frank and Claire Underwood are finally back on the campaign trail in the first look at Netflix's hit political thriller.
Frank (Kevin Spacey) is running for re-election with wife Claire (Robin Wright) now strategically placed as his VP running mate, but they have a formidable enemy in presidential nominee Will (Joel Kinnaman) and Hannah Conway (Dominique McElligott), below.
Season five was written before last year's actual US presidential election, but exec producer Melissa Jane Gibson says we shouldn't be surprised if there are "parallels" with real events.
“The battlefield for season 5 is the American psyche,” Gibson told EW. “That may be one parallel with our real world.”
Chief of staff Doug Stamper is also back on board plotting the campaign, with Claire seen below with season five addition Patricia Clarkson.
With a war against terrorist organisation ICO to plot and many, many skeletons in the closet to hide away, there will be plenty to talk about over tea and whiteboards...
House of Cards season 5 returns Tuesday 30 May on Netflix
