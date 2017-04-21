Season five was written before last year's actual US presidential election, but exec producer Melissa Jane Gibson says we shouldn't be surprised if there are "parallels" with real events.

“The battlefield for season 5 is the American psyche,” Gibson told EW. “That may be one parallel with our real world.”

Chief of staff Doug Stamper is also back on board plotting the campaign, with Claire seen below with season five addition Patricia Clarkson.

With a war against terrorist organisation ICO to plot and many, many skeletons in the closet to hide away, there will be plenty to talk about over tea and whiteboards...

House of Cards season 5 returns Tuesday 30 May on Netflix

