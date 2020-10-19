The Flight Attendant thriller starring Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco to air in late November

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant will makes its premiere on the streaming network in late November.

The first three episodes of the eight-part darkly comedic thriller will stream from Thursday 26th November, according to TV Line.

The Flight Attendant features Cuoco as Cassie, the character of the title, who wakes up in a hotel room in Dubai that she doesn’t recognise with a dead man beside her and her head completely blank about what transpired that night. But instead of going to the police, she rejoins her crew for a flight back to New York City.

When she arrives she’s met by FBI agents with a few questions about her one-night stand. Trouble is, she can’t remember what happened. Did she kill the man herself?

The poster for The Flight Attendant makes the pitch: “A deadly mystery with a turbulent descent.”

It was recently announced that former Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez, who played Missy from 2014-2017, had joined the cast of the thriller based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name.

Gomez plays a hard-nosed businesswoman “with anger-management issues” in The Flight Attendant, a woman who Cassie meets in Bangkok. How she is involved in the narrative hasn’t been publicised.

Gomez actually replaced another actress, Sonoya Mizuno, in the role and the producers reworked the storyline and took it in a different direction, hence her casting.

The series was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March. They had filmed six of the episodes when production closed and after filming resumed in August, producer Steve Yockey was confident of an autumn premiere.

The Flight Attendant co-stars Zosia Mamet (Girls), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Rosie Perez (Rise), TR Knight (Grey’s Anatomy) and Colin Woodell.

HBO Max isn’t currently available in the UK because its parent company HBO has a first-look option deal with Sky. It may be that The Flight Attendant will screen on Sky Atlantic in due course.

