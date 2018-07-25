The 90-minute feature will tell the story of two women living either side of the Irish sea, who are brought together following the tragedy. McClure will play Susan McHugh, the real-life Dubliner who organised one of the largest peace rallies in Irish history in the wake of the bombing, while Maxwell Martin will star as Wendy Parry, whose 12-year-old son Tim lost his life in the attack.

Take a look at the two in character below, alongside co-stars Daniel Mays (Against the Law) and David Wilmot (Netflix's The Alienist).

Vicky McClure as Sue McHugh in Mother's Day

Daniel Mays and Anna Maxwell Martin as Colin and Wendy Parry in Mother's Day

Vicky McClure and David Wilmot as Sue and Arthur McHugh in Mother's Day

The drama will mark the 25th anniversary of the tragedy when it airs on BBC2 this autumn. It is written by Nick Leather, the man behind Murdered for Being Different and Broken.

More like this

Advertisement

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter