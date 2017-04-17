"So your previous alibi was false. You lied to us," says Miller as she interrogates an unidentified character. Is it Leo? Lucas? Jim? Ian? All have versions of that fateful evening – all equally fishy.

She adds: "It'll be worse for you if you keep quiet."

Episode seven – the penultimate instalment of the ITV drama – revealed the net closing in, with several possible suspects still under suspicion. Will we finally get to the bottom of this case?

More like this

Advertisement

Broadchurch concludes on 17th April (Easter Monday) at 9pm on ITV