First look at the dramatic final ever episode of Broadchurch
David Tennant and Olivia Colman's Hardy and Miller close in on their last case
"You have a moral duty and a legal duty to tell us the truth!" yells DI Hardy (David Tennant) in the dramatic trailer for Broadchurch's final ever episode.
The tense clip sees Hardy and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) trying to nail down Trish's attacker – but they can't hide their frustration in the interrogation room.
"So your previous alibi was false. You lied to us," says Miller as she interrogates an unidentified character. Is it Leo? Lucas? Jim? Ian? All have versions of that fateful evening – all equally fishy.
She adds: "It'll be worse for you if you keep quiet."
Episode seven – the penultimate instalment of the ITV drama – revealed the net closing in, with several possible suspects still under suspicion. Will we finally get to the bottom of this case?
Broadchurch concludes on 17th April (Easter Monday) at 9pm on ITV