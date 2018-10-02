Actor Christian Brassington, who plays the odious vicar, captioned the on-set picture by describing Front as his "greatest work-mum".

Also in the picture is Harry Richardson, who plays Drake Crane in Poldark. Clearly Brassington was feeling a little put-out; he described Harry as Rebecca's favourite "work-son" owing to the fact he played her on-screen child Frank in Doctor Thorne.

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson will reprise their roles as Ross Poldark and his wife Demelza when series four airs on BBC1 this summer.

Also returning are Luke Norris and Gabriella Wilde who, as Dr Enys and his wife Caroline, will be “tested as never before”, according to producers.

As writer Debbie Horsfield recently revealed to Radio Times, there will be a new villain called Monk Adderley, played by Max Bennett, joining the fold.

Series four of Poldark looks set to be the drama's penultimate run. A fifth series has been commissioned, but it looks likely to be the show's last.

Poldark season four starts on Sunday September 30 at 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS

This article was originally published in May 2018