And the gang seem set to split even further, with a new teaser for episode three showing the slimy Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) getting under the skin of brothers Arthur (Paul Anderson) and Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

The teaser sees Tommy warn Arthur that the fascist leader is “the devil” as they meet with him inside his Westminster offices, with Oswald’s taunts leaving Arthur ready to strike.

But while Tommy warns his brother not to let him get inside his head, the leader of the Birmingham-based gang may also be falling under Oswald’s spell.

Hatching a plan with Lizzie (Natasha O’Keeffe), Tommy explains: “I could join his organisation and undermine him on behalf of the King.”

Writer Steven Knight has previously explained that Oswald is one of the more malignant characters to have ever featured in the series.

“Tommy Shelby faces the darkest force he has ever faced and his struggle is as relevant today as it was then,” he said at a screening for the new series in London.

“The things that were happening in the time that we’re setting the series have an unbelievable resonance to what’s going on now.”

But while Tommy’s loyalties look set to be tested, Knight has teased that he will never sway too far from the more righteous path.

“My intention always has been to redeem [Tommy] so that at the end he's genuinely a good man doing good things."

Peaky Blinders continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC 1