We've already had a sneak peek at Lewis's temperamental monarch, but today brings us a first look at Cromwell, the king's right hand man through whom Mantel constructs her narrative, plus some snaps of director Peter Kosminsky working with his cast.

At the Cheltenham Literature Festival last month, Mantel discussed the importance of holding onto historical accuracy when adapting the tale and advised Wolf Hall must learn from the mistakes of American series The Tudors.

"It is perfectly possible to do good history and good drama – they are not mutually contradictory. That is vital as an understanding, as a basis to begin work. Because as soon as you decide this is too complicated for the viewer or history is an inconvenient shape – 'I'll just tidy it up' – you fall into a cascade of errors which ends in nonsense."

Wolf Hall is set to air on BBC2 in 2015