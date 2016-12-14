A murder mystery set in the smog-filled London of the 1920s creeps onto our screens this Christmas by way of Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution – and it looks darkly, brilliantly non-festive.

It tells the story of heiress Emily French (Kim Cattrall) who is found battered in a pool of blood in her luxurious home after seducing war veteran Leonard Vole (Billy Howle). Penniless solicitor John Mayhew (Toby Jones) and Vole’s common-law wife Romaine Heilger (Andrea Riseborough) find themselves entangled in the mess.