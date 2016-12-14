First look at Kim Cattrall in new Witness for the Prosecution trailer
And there’s a very untrustworthy looking cat
A murder mystery set in the smog-filled London of the 1920s creeps onto our screens this Christmas by way of Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution – and it looks darkly, brilliantly non-festive.
It tells the story of heiress Emily French (Kim Cattrall) who is found battered in a pool of blood in her luxurious home after seducing war veteran Leonard Vole (Billy Howle). Penniless solicitor John Mayhew (Toby Jones) and Vole’s common-law wife Romaine Heilger (Andrea Riseborough) find themselves entangled in the mess.
In the teaser trailer, Riseborough seems just as hauntingly still and captivating as she was in the Channel 4 series National Treasure. There's also a cat that looks like it’s straight off the set of Dr. No...
The Witness for the Prosecution is on BBC1 on Boxing Day at 9pm, and Tuesday 27th December at 9pm