We're marching into the mid-1920s as Downton Abbey returns for series five, and while we still shed an occasional tear for Matthew Crawley, his and Lady Mary's son looks to be growing into a strapping young lad.

Last seen as a baby, Master George Crawley will now be played by twins Oliver and Zac Barker. As the heir to the Downton estate, little George looks the spitting image of his late father who was killed in a road accident during the 2012 Christmas special, causing much upset amongst Downton Abbey viewers.