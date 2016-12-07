First look at David Morrissey and Kelly Reilly in epic new historical drama Britannia
Roman soldiers meet warrior women and powerful druids in a new Sky 1 drama written by Spectre screenwriter Jez Butterworth
David Morrissey is clad as a Roman soldier and Kelly Reilly is a Celtic princess in the first glimpse of Sky’s new epic historical series, Britannia.
Penned by James Bond Spectre writer Jez Butterworth, Britannia is a ten-part drama set in 43 AD, the year the Roman Imperial Army returned to crush and conquer the Celts. In this dramatisation, the Celtic lands the Romans invade are ruled by warrior women and powerful druids who claim to channel the forces of the underworld.
Morrissey has just finished starring in BBC1 drama The Missing, while Reilly featured in last year's Sky Atlantic drama True Detective.
Mr Family and Harry Potter actor Zoë Wanamaker also stars as the fiesty Celtic Queen Antedia, alongside Mackenzie Crook (Detectorists), Stanley Weber (Outlander), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Notting Hill), and Annabel Scholey (Being Human).
Kelly Reilly as Kerra, the fearless and strong-minded Celtic daughter of Pellenor, King of the Cantii
David Morrissey portrays one of the Roman Empire’s greatest generals, Aulus Plautius, who has been charged by Emperor Claudius to conquer Britannia - a country that previously defeated the great Julius Caesar
Nikolaj Lie Kaas’ Divis is a rogue druid caught between his own need to stop the Romans and realising he is part of a much bigger plan
Britannia is currently shooting on location in the snowy fields of Czech Republic and in Wales, and will air on Sky 1 in 2017.