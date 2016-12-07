Morrissey has just finished starring in BBC1 drama The Missing, while Reilly featured in last year's Sky Atlantic drama True Detective.

Mr Family and Harry Potter actor Zoë Wanamaker also stars as the fiesty Celtic Queen Antedia, alongside Mackenzie Crook (Detectorists), Stanley Weber (Outlander), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Notting Hill), and Annabel Scholey (Being Human).

Kelly Reilly as Kerra, the fearless and strong-minded Celtic daughter of Pellenor, King of the Cantii

More like this

David Morrissey portrays one of the Roman Empire’s greatest generals, Aulus Plautius, who has been charged by Emperor Claudius to conquer Britannia - a country that previously defeated the great Julius Caesar

Nikolaj Lie Kaas’ Divis is a rogue druid caught between his own need to stop the Romans and realising he is part of a much bigger plan

Advertisement

Britannia is currently shooting on location in the snowy fields of Czech Republic and in Wales, and will air on Sky 1 in 2017.