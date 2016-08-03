Spectre co-writer Jez Butterworth has written the series, which also stars Kelly Reilly and Outlander's Stanley Weber.

Set in 43AD, the story sees the Roman army invading Celtic Britannia. "Besides being hard, hard warriors, the Celts have a belief system which makes them almost invincible," said Butterworth.

"It’s a deep, heavy magic. Last time the Romans tried to invade, the mighty Julius Caesar took one look, turned round and went straight home. Now, almost a century later, the Romans are back."

David Morrissey said, "I have been a fan of Jez's writing for a long, long time, so to get the chance to work with him on this epic tale is very exciting. His dialogue and storytelling are second to none. I am also really looking forward to working with the brilliant cast that has been assembled for Britannia - I just hope I get a nice horse!"

The series is exec produced by Vertigo Films’ James Richardson, with Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown from Neal Street Productions, and Band of Brothers' Anne Thomopoulos.

Roy Price, Amazon's Vice President of Digital Video and Amazon Studios, said, “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Sky on our first series entirely produced overseas. Our customers will experience a cinematic world with bold characters anchored in a ruthless period of history.”

Britannia is set to air on Sky 1 in the UK and Amazon Prime Video in the US in 2017