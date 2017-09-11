And that’s just the start of the story. The 90-minute one-off special – adapted from Ian McEwan's 1987 novel of the same name ­– will focus on how Stephen and wife Julie (Kelly Macdonald) cope with their all-consuming grief.

Cumberbatch isn’t only the lead, but the Doctor Strange star is also the producer of The Child in Time. The drama is the first to be made by Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch TV and was scripted by Stephen Butchard (The Last Kingdom) and directed by Julian Farino (Ballers).

In a previous statement Cumberbatch said,“I read the novel years ago and it stayed with me – profound, beautiful and very moving. Only Ian McEwan could write about loss with such telling honesty.”

The Child in Time is coming soon to BBC1