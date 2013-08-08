Fifty Shades rumour: Cara Delevingne lined up for a role in the raunchy film
The popular fashion model wants to swap the catwalk for Christian Grey's red room
THE RUMOUR: Model Cara Delevingne is a front runner for a role in the big screen adaptation of EL James' Fifty Shades of Grey. The 20-year-old, who has walked the catwalks for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Victoria's Secret as well as been the face of Burberry, is keen to get in on the phenomenon that is Fifty Shades.
QUOTE FROM A "SOURCE": "Cara is front-runner for a part. She’s desperate to get the gig and has always said that she wants to be taken seriously as an actress. She is a global icon now and a good actress as well and Sam [director Sam Taylor-Johnson] wants her in the movie – although which part exactly hasn’t been established." (The Sun)
RADIOTIMES.COM TRUTH RATING: 2/5. The tabloid darling certainly isn't one to shy away from the limelight... And she does seem set on breaking into cinema – she starred in Anna Karenina and was recently been cast in Kids in Love, a drama about young, rich Londoners. Plus we know she's got the figure and the confidence to bare all as Christian's love interest. But we're not convinced she's an Ana Steele. Maybe a Kate Kavanagh?
