THE RUMOUR: Model Cara Delevingne is a front runner for a role in the big screen adaptation of EL James' Fifty Shades of Grey. The 20-year-old, who has walked the catwalks for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Victoria's Secret as well as been the face of Burberry, is keen to get in on the phenomenon that is Fifty Shades.

QUOTE FROM A "SOURCE": "Cara is front-runner for a part. She’s desperate to get the gig and has always said that she wants to be taken seriously as an actress. She is a global icon now and a good actress as well and Sam [director Sam Taylor-Johnson] wants her in the movie – although which part exactly hasn’t been established." (The Sun)