Father Brown returns to filming for season 9 – including landmark 100th episode

Popular BBC One daytime drama Father Brown has begun filming on its ninth series, which had previously been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new 10-episode run will include a special programme to mark the 100th episode of the drama, which will be set on New Year’s Eve.

The series will return to its daytime slot in early 2022, and viewers can expect to see plenty of familiar faces with Mark Williams returning as the titular priest and Sorcha Cusack, Jack Deam, John Burton, Alex Price, Nancy Carroll, Emer Kenny and John Light all reprising their roles.

Harry Potter star Williams said of the mystery drama’s return: “We love telling our stories as much as the world loves watching them. A modest, warm daytime drama that achieves one hundred episodes and global success. Who’d have thought it?”

According to an early synopsis the 100th episode, titled The Red Death, will see Lady Felicia and her husband Monty host a lavish masked ball counting down to 1954, only for their plans to be undone when the Minster of Defence is murdered by a masked figure.

The description continues: “With the estate locked down and a killer in the midst Father Brown and the gang must find the real perpetrator.”

The episode will include guest appearances from Richard Dillane, Alexander Hanson, Gemma Page, Caleb Frederick, Nicholas Audsley and Cam Spence.

The programme has become a global success since making its BBC debut back in 2013, and now broadcasts in over 232 territories around the world, including on primetime in the USA.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime & Early Peak, said, “Father Brown’s canny observations and remarkable powers of sleuthing continue to thrill not only BBC daytime viewers but audiences around the world, who find the themes in the series just as relevant today as they were in GK Chesterton’s time. We’re delighted to be bringing more of his adventures to screen soon.”

And Will Trotter, Executive Producer for BBC Studios, added: “It’s an incredible achievement to get to 100 episodes. The much loved show goes from strength to strength.”

