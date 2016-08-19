Speaking about her inspiration for the series, Mellor said: “The idea came to me when I was registering my mother’s death at Leeds Town Hall, closely followed by a friend’s wedding in the very same place.

“I remembered registering the birth of both of my daughters there too, and I realised that the Register Office and registrars really are at the very heart of life. It’s a place of laughter, tears and great drama.”

The BAFTA award-winning writer is well known for her series In The Club and The Syndicate, but she said: “They are on hold for now. It’s lovely to be working on a fresh idea.”

More like this

Advertisement

Love, Lies and Records will be screened next year after a female-led cast has been chosen.