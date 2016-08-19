Expect births, marriages and deaths in Kay Mellor's new BBC1 drama series
Love, Lies and Records is inspired by the award-winning writer’s own experiences at a local registry office
A new six-part drama series written by Kay Mellor has been commissioned for BBC1.
Love, Lies and Records is set around a local registry office in Leeds, and will follow Registrar Kate Dickinson as she tries to balance her personal life with the daily dramas of births, marriages and deaths, and the impact they have on her.
Speaking about her inspiration for the series, Mellor said: “The idea came to me when I was registering my mother’s death at Leeds Town Hall, closely followed by a friend’s wedding in the very same place.
“I remembered registering the birth of both of my daughters there too, and I realised that the Register Office and registrars really are at the very heart of life. It’s a place of laughter, tears and great drama.”
The BAFTA award-winning writer is well known for her series In The Club and The Syndicate, but she said: “They are on hold for now. It’s lovely to be working on a fresh idea.”
Love, Lies and Records will be screened next year after a female-led cast has been chosen.