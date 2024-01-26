Expats soundtrack: All the songs in Prime Video drama so far
The new series is home to songs from Tom Misch to Blondie.
Prime Video's latest drama offering, Expats, is a great series exploring grief in all its forms and putting the female gaze centre stage in this story about loss, privilege and class in Hong Kong society.
Led by Nicole Kidman, the cast also includes Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Joo, who star as the women at the heart of the tale. While there's lots to come in the series, the new drama is also home to some pretty great song selections and fittingly moody musical accompaniments.
Well, it turns out that actually, director, creator and writer Lulu Wang actually lent her own musical talents to the Expats soundtrack. Also playing on the soundtrack for her defining film The Farewell, Wang told The Guardian: “Having that background gave me so many things, you know – my sense of rhythm when I write or edit. I’m always hearing music in my head.
“I think so many choices that I made when I was younger were either out of guilt, obligation or the reverse of that, rebellion. And through film, what I’m navigating is not to be fighting something all the time, and just to tell stories that make me feel more human.”
So, what songs are featured in the series? Read on to find out.
Expats on Prime Video soundtrack - every song featured so far
Expats episode 1 songs
- Beautiful Escape (feat Zak Abel) - Tom Misch
- Eat This City - Thunderbirds Are Now!
- I'm Electrified - Pierre Terrasse & Kania Allard
- Heart of Glass - Blondie
Expats episode 2 songs
- Lady (Hear Me Tonight) - Modjo
- City by the Lake - Ellis Naylor & Jeff Wells
