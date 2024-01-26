Well, it turns out that actually, director, creator and writer Lulu Wang actually lent her own musical talents to the Expats soundtrack. Also playing on the soundtrack for her defining film The Farewell, Wang told The Guardian: “Having that background gave me so many things, you know – my sense of rhythm when I write or edit. I’m always hearing music in my head.

“I think so many choices that I made when I was younger were either out of guilt, obligation or the reverse of that, rebellion. And through film, what I’m navigating is not to be fighting something all the time, and just to tell stories that make me feel more human.”

So, what songs are featured in the series? Read on to find out.

Expats on Prime Video soundtrack - every song featured so far

Bonde Sham and Ji-young Yoo in Expats. Prime Video

Expats episode 1 songs

Beautiful Escape (feat Zak Abel) - Tom Misch

(feat Zak Abel) - Tom Misch Eat This City - Thunderbirds Are Now!

- Thunderbirds Are Now! I'm Electrified - Pierre Terrasse & Kania Allard

- Pierre Terrasse & Kania Allard Heart of Glass - Blondie

Expats episode 2 songs

Lady (Hear Me Tonight) - Modjo

- Modjo City by the Lake - Ellis Naylor & Jeff Wells

