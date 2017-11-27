It's an exciting pitch for a very different sort of series – and now RadioTimes.com can unveil an exclusive new picture from the hotly-tipped drama, showing Sturgess and Dean's troubled 'tecs in front of the smouldering ruins of London (see main image). Just the January pick-me-up we'll need after Christmas, eh?

"Imagine the world you see when you look out your window… except it's been given a death sentence," Cross, most well-known for creating acclaimed Idris Elba drama Luther, recently said of the new series.

"This isn’t science fiction. This is the real world. There's no hero to come save us; no contingency plan. What’s it like, trying to keep order, trying to enforce the law in a city that, day by day, slips closer to certain destruction?

"What’s the point of justice in the face of Armageddon?"

Guess we'll be finding out soon enough - though hopefully, just in the TV show for now. Things in the real world haven't got QUITE this bad yet...right?

Hard Sun will air on BBC1 in January 2018