Sure, from an outsider's perspective it looks pretty bad. Leighton (William Ash) murdered two men 20 years ago, lives alone, has no love life and a struggling business. DCI Lauren Quigley (Siobhan Finneran) is an outsider brought in from Glasgow to tackle the case, and that's certainly her line of thinking.

But Annie's the copper with the local knowledge – and she's not one to be intimidated by her superiors.

Advertisement

The tense episode will see the case get even more complex as clues come to light. Why did college principal Craig Petrie take the phone from Niall Swift's dead body? What's going on with Jonjo? And why did Dr Marr argue with Niall on the day of his death?

The Loch continues on Sunday 18th June at 9pm on ITV