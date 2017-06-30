What is Gypsy?

Gypsy is a moody psychological drama from the director of the Fifty Shades of Grey, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

It centres around a therapist (Naomi Watts) who, seemingly dissatisfied with middle-aged monotony, begins to immerse herself in the lives of her patients. Like Fifty Shades of Grey, it all gets a bit sexy from there, and her husband, played by Billy Crudup (Jackie, Almost Famous) becomes increasingly suspicious.

When is Gypsy released on Netflix?

Gypsy arrives on the streaming service on Friday 30 June.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is. It features Jean Holloway (Watts) crossing all kinds of lines with her patients. Very unprofessional…

Who is in the cast?

The aforementioned Watts and Crudup, of course. But these are names that should not be taken lightly.

Watts is a veteran with a host of classics under her belt including David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, 21 Grams and… Babe: Pig In The City. Yes, really. Though she has yet to snag an Academy Award, she’s constantly surrounded by Oscar buzz, and with a stand-out performance in the upcoming drama The Glass Castle, she’s in with a very good shot in 2018.

You may remember Crudup as a drug-addled rockstar in Cameron Crowe’s only good film, Almost Famous, or more recently starring opposite the incredible Natalie Portman in Jackie.

Lucy Boynton

The supporting cast is made up of a couple of exciting youngsters, including homegrown up-and-comer Sophie Cookson (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals) and Irish starlet Lucy Boynton (Sing Street), who has landed a role in Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded Midnight on the Orient Express remake, due out later this year.

