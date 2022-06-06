Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the BBC show's cast members discussed how Everything I Know About Love "follows on" from series like Sex and the City – while also breaking new ground with its UK setting.

BBC One's upcoming adaptation Everything I Know About Love focuses on four female friends navigating sex and love, and is headed up by an aspiring writer – a winning combination used in both Sex and the City and Lena Dunham's Girls.

Bel Powley (who plays Birdy) described the likes of Sex and the City as "groundbreaking" for its focus on women's stories, but stressed that Everything I Know About Love is a first for UK television.

"There aren't that many series about women for women," she explained. "[Sex and the City and Girls] are groundbreaking because [there] was never a show of that kind.

"But hopefully - I'm not saying our show is groundbreaking, but you know - our show is gonna follow on. I don't think that there has been a show like that in the UK. So hopefully women everywhere will be very pleased and find it very relatable."

Marli Siu, Emma Appleton, Bel Powley and Aliyah Odoffin in Everything I Know About Love. Universal International Studios Ltd, Matthew Squire, BBC

The BBC comedy-drama is adapted from the memoir of the same name by Dolly Alderton, the acclaimed writer and host of various hit podcasts, including Sex and the City-themed series Sentimental in the City.

Marli Siu (who plays Nell) said: "It makes sense that they've all got stuff in common, like the fact there's like a writer protagonist [in those three shows], because there's clearly an inspiration, isn't there, from each of them?"

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "It makes sense that young women - like maybe Dolly, when she was younger - would be inspired by seeing a story like that and see herself in it and want to write; that's how people make stuff because they see that they can because there's a person that's showing them that it can be done.

"So I think there's a little bit of that - [it's] a good thing, that they've all been inspired a little bit by each other."

Everything I Know About Love starts on 7th June 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

You can purchase the book of Everything I Know About Love on Amazon.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.