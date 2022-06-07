Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by Dolly Alderton, the series faithfully recreates the feel of the 2010s, when Kate Moss for Topshop was the height of fashion, Gangnam Style ruled the airwaves, and London was readying itself for the 2012 Olympic Games.

BBC One comedy-drama Everything I Know About Love starts on 7th June 2022 and follows four female friends and housemates who move to London.

The series also features various London landmarks, with a focus on North London and specifically the area around Camden, where the four friends - Maggie, Nell, Birdy and Amara - rent their mould-ridden shared house.

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations in Everything I Know About Love.

Where is Everything I Know About Love filmed?

Marli Siu, Emma Appleton, Bel Powley and Aliyah Odoffin in Everything I Know About Love Universal International Studios Ltd, Matthew Squire, BBC

Everything I Know About Love is set mainly in Camden, London where the four leads - Maggie, Birdy, Nell and Amara - share a house in the 2010s.

Filming for the series took place in both London and Manchester, with various recognisable landmarks and areas of London featuring throughout the series, including Camden itself and Primrose Hill, from which you can see the city skyline.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about filming nights out in Camden, Bel Powley revealed that the team shot on location during real Friday nights out in the area.

Emma Appleton in Everything I Know About Love BBC

"The Camden stuff was mental. Like, filming on a Friday night in Camden, it's definitely something.

"My favourite scene to film was The Primrose Hill [scene] - rolling down Primrose Hill. We shot it at dawn on Primrose Hill, it was so magical; the sunrise was so beautiful. And even though the ground was wet and cold, we were still just having so much fun."

Other London landmarks also featured in the series include various train stations, for example, London Paddington, the station where Maggie and Street arrive in episode one after meeting on the train.

