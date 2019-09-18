The US series, set in the Emergency Room of a Chicago hospital, ran for 15 seasons between 1994 and 2009 and introduced the world to George Clooney, who left in 2009 to pursue a film career.

Until now ER has not been available to stream in the UK. Soon, over 330 episodes will be available on Channel 4's ad-supported on demand service. Channel 4 was also its home throughout its original television run.

The series also made stars of Julianna Margulies, Mekhi Phiffer and Doctor Who's Alex Kingston.

Guest stars across the course of its run include Zac Efron, Chris Pine, Stanley Tucci, Shia LaBeouf, and Bradley Whitford.