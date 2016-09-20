"Last season's battle was ridiculous, but this season is like off the 'shiznay' – there's another battle that's epic," Clarke told TVLine.

She's read the whole script. "I know everything," she grins."It's ridiculous – every single word is a spoiler, almost."

"They topped it – and then again," she promised.

More like this

Indeed, asked if she agreed with co-star Maisie Williams, who tweeted that this series is 'off the hook', Clarke gushed: "Oh my god, confirm, confirm, confirm."

As for its later air date – summer 2017 rather than April – Clarke appears to understand the fan frustration but says, having read the script, it needs the extra time: "It's going to take us a minute..." she teased.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the show itself just won more Emmys than any other show ever. Just the 12 wins in one night...