"Yeah of course, it's not by accident. It's intentional [the timely plotline], it's not a coincidence," Evans said. "I don't want to say it's a comment, but I think these stories work best when there is a reflection of what's going on now. There's a lot of women's lib stuff. And the guy who misreads the signals... and how she's [the female character] sort of dismissed in that situation. Then in the second [episode], there's a lot about immigration and immigrants.

"None of these things are accidents, [we] try and do them with a lightness of touch, not heavy handed," he added.

Asked whether he was directly inspired by the #MeToo movement, Evans (who directed the season's first episode) said: "Well I mean it's so in the ether at the moment - and rightly so - that I think yeah, of course, of course."

Endeavour series seven premieres on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 9th February