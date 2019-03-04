Endeavour to return for another series as fans heap praise on "superb" final episode
The Shaun Evans and Roger Allam Morse prequel will return for a seventh run
What a time to be an Endeavour fan: not only have viewers finally learned who killed George Fancy following the epic series six finale, but ITV has confirmed the young Morse will be back for more.
The next series, set in 1970, will see Shaun Evans once again play the titular detective, with Roger Allam also reprising his role as mentor DI Fred Thursday.
- Endeavour star Roger Allam auditioned to play Lewis in the original Inspector Morse
- Why Endeavour is the most comforting show on TV
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Speaking about the upcoming episodes, writer Russell Lewis said: “We’re thrilled ITV has asked #TeamEndeavour to continue to add to the Casebook of Colin Dexter’s immortal creation, and take E Morse and Oxford’s Finest into a new decade of decimalisation, package holidays, the Oil Crisis, Blackouts, Three Day Weeks, and Europa Endlos.”
The recommission follows on from the fourth and final episode of series six, which featured (SPOILERS DETECTED AHEAD) the dramatic collapse of a high-rise estate.
After Morse investigated a librarian killed for looking into the surveyor of the cheap and unsafe building block, viewers witnessed the faulty tower crumble down.
Audiences were quick to applaud the moving scene which reminded some viewers of the Ronin Point block, which was partially destroyed following a gas explosion in 1968.
And from the darker tone of the final episode to the dramatic Mexican standoff where Detective Sergeant Alan Jago (one of the shady coppers behind Fancy’s killing) was shot down, fans were in full praise of one of the show’s “best ever” episodes.
Here's hoping that the show's next series – due to air on ITV in 2020 – will hit the heights of this year's episodes. And that Evans' 'tache will return once again, obviously.