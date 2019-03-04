Speaking about the upcoming episodes, writer Russell Lewis said: “We’re thrilled ITV has asked #TeamEndeavour to continue to add to the Casebook of Colin Dexter’s immortal creation, and take E Morse and Oxford’s Finest into a new decade of decimalisation, package holidays, the Oil Crisis, Blackouts, Three Day Weeks, and Europa Endlos.”

The recommission follows on from the fourth and final episode of series six, which featured (SPOILERS DETECTED AHEAD) the dramatic collapse of a high-rise estate.

After Morse investigated a librarian killed for looking into the surveyor of the cheap and unsafe building block, viewers witnessed the faulty tower crumble down.

Audiences were quick to applaud the moving scene which reminded some viewers of the Ronin Point block, which was partially destroyed following a gas explosion in 1968.

And from the darker tone of the final episode to the dramatic Mexican standoff where Detective Sergeant Alan Jago (one of the shady coppers behind Fancy’s killing) was shot down, fans were in full praise of one of the show’s “best ever” episodes.

Here's hoping that the show's next series – due to air on ITV in 2020 – will hit the heights of this year's episodes. And that Evans' 'tache will return once again, obviously.