As ever, the professional mixes the personal. Each case is, in some way, about a family, and it’s here that we meet those who Fred Thursday holds most dear: his wife Win and children Joan and Sam. It’s also the episode in which we spend the most time alone with Endeavour – a conscious decision on our part as it highlights how difficult Morse finds it to form stable, domestic bonds. The contradiction of Endeavour’s character is that this lack of a family life makes him who he is. Would he be as good a detective if he were in a loving relationship? It’s doubtful. And there’s great tragedy and great storytelling potential in that.

Long-time Inspector Morse fans will be interested to know that Masonic Mysteries was the influence on writer Russell Lewis for this film. Also, in Service of All the Dead, we saw that John Thaw's Morse suffers from vertigo and it’s in Fugue that we see how he might have developed that condition. I wouldn’t wish to spoil it for you in advance, but a tense stand off on the roof of Trinity College sees Endeavour not thinking twice about stepping out on to a ledge that would mean certain death if he fell… Watch out for that and lots of opera and whisky, Endeavour style.