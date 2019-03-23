“Hi everyone. I had to put a video up to say thank you,” said a clearly beaming Clarke.

“The response to my story has been overwhelming and deeply and profoundly moving. So thank you so much.”

In the video’s caption, Clarke added: “A million million thank you's to everyone who has read shared and sent love for my story, it’s a beautiful thing to behold and I can’t quite believe how many of you this has affected!”

The star also encouraged others who have suffered brain injuries or a stroke at a young age to share their story via her new charity SameYou.

Recently, Clarke opened up about her two life-threatening brain aneurysms, the first of which ruptured in 2011. She revealed how during the gap between the first two seasons of Game of Thrones she suddenly suffered a “shooting, stabbing, constricting pain” in her head while exercising.

After being rushed to hospital, Clarke was diagnosed with a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), from which a third of sufferers die immediately or soon after. She was only 24 at the time.

Luckily, Clarke recovered from the surgery and a condition called aphasia, which temporarily left her “muttering nonsense” and unable to remember her name.

“In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug,” Clarke wrote in The New Yorker essay. “I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job – my entire dream of what my life would be – centred on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.”

Clarke suffered from a second aneurysm in 2013, which required surgeons to break into her skull.

“I emerged from the operation with a drain coming out of my head,” Clarke remembered. “Bits of my skull had been replaced by titanium […] I looked as though I had been through a war more gruesome than any Daenerys experienced.”

Fortunately, Clarke said she is now fully recovered and her charity SameYou now aims to support people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.

You can find out more about Clarke’s story and ways to contribute to SameYou here.