And it doesn't look like her romance troubles will be going away anytime soon if the trailer for season 4 is anything to go by, which shows Emily at an emotional crossroads as she admits she’s struggling to move on from both men.

"After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed," the official synopsis for season 4 reads.

"Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of."



If you’re already wondering how you’re going to fill that Eiffel Tower-shaped hole in your heart once the series has come to an end – and whether there’ll be a fifth series – read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 5?

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

A fifth season is yet to be officially confirmed.

However, a big clue dropped at an amfAR event at Cannes Film Festival this week when Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson announced that a guest role in Emily in Paris season 5 was being auctioned off.

“One of you is going to leave here tonight with a walk-on role in season 5 of the hit TV show Emily In Paris,” actress Jackson told the crowd, indicating that a fifth season is potentially in the works.

The winning bidder paid out €250,000 to bag the walk-on role in the next instalment of the show, according to Variety, which certainly makes season 5 look pretty likely.

The pair also mentioned that season 5 would kick off filming in mid 2025, according to the publication.

In addition, Deadline previously asked creator Darren Star about the possibilities of more seasons beyond the fourth, to which he responded: “I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end.”

Who could star in a potential Emily In Paris season 5?

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Netflix

The core cast, which includes Lilly Collins, Camille Razat, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo would likely need to agree to return for a fifth season to go ahead.

Fortunately, series lead Collins has already expressed her desire to return.

When asked what she hopes is ahead for her character if a fifth season materialises, she told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I really hope we get to go to another season, so I hope people watch and love [season 4] and I would love to explore more of Italy if we get to.

"And of course, more crazy work experiences, because the clients that keep coming, they never stop the drama. So I really enjoy that."

Is there a trailer for a potential Emily In Paris season 5?

No, it's too early for a trailer yet, but watch this space!

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix on Thursday 15th August, with part 2 premiering on Thursday 12th September.

